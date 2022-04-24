US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

USFD stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

