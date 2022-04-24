USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $44.89 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.89 or 0.07402681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,441.98 or 0.99756547 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

