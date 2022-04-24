Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.51 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

