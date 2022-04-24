Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,786,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

