Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,192. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.