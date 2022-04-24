Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,997,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.76. 4,917,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

