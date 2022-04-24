Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

