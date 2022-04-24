Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,876 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

