Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $3.28 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00008262 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.05 or 0.07449345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.69 or 0.99868010 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

