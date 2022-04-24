Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.70.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,607. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

