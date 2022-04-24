Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 49,570 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 4.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 44,958,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.