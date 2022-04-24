Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 81,954 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

