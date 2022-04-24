Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,062 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $121,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $22.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,399. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.45.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

