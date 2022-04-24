Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Alleghany accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.12% of Alleghany worth $468,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $835.25. 157,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,390. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $754.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

