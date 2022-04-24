Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,316 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $139,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.95. 12,160,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,199,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.