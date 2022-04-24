Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,876 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $142,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

UNP traded down $10.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.30. 5,090,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

