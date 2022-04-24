Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.83 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $122,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $70.32. 11,945,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,470,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.41.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.