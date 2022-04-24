Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $285.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $285,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,676,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 2,212,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

