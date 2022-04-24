Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $366.81 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.43% of Maximus worth $366,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,751,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 364,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

