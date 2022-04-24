Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $441.50 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287,409 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $441,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $4.45 on Friday, reaching $137.19. 1,183,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.