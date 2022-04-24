Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.51% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $356,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.63.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 492,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

