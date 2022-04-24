Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $316,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $83,966,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $60,010,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $38,981,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,420.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 342,880 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,428,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,014. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,771 shares of company stock worth $107,203,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

