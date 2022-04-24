Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of PTC worth $116,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in PTC by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $99.12. 978,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,199. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.