Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Zoetis worth $396,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. 2,016,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,743. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

