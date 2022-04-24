Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,256 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $126,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

Shares of COP traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,483,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

