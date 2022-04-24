Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,314 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of A. O. Smith worth $108,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,851,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,934,000 after buying an additional 51,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AOS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

