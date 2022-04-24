Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Werner Enterprises worth $114,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 292,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 940,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,758. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

