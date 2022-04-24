Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 100,087 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,087 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $388,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $16.50 on Friday, hitting $520.94. 3,453,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,388. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $490.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

