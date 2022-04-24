Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,461 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,017 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $130,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.34 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

