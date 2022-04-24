Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,427,921 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427,921 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Avantor worth $116,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 6,135,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.