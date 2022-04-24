Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 417,808 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,839,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $12.31 on Friday, reaching $427.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,928,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,301. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.38 and a 200-day moving average of $453.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

