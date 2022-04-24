Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

VINC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Vincerx has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, analysts predict that Vincerx will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vincerx by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vincerx by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vincerx by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vincerx by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

