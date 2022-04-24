Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.97).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 174.85 ($2.27) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.72.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($66,744.73).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

