Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $347,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,201,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,208. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

