Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $8.28 on Friday, reaching $208.17. 6,201,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average of $215.30. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

