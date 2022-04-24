Vista Capital Partners Inc. Buys 105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 188,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,631,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 14,318,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,326,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

