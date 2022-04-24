Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €308.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($331.18) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($333.33) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($317.20) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €242.33 ($260.57).

VOW3 stock opened at €152.54 ($164.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €159.01 and a 200 day moving average of €175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 52 week high of €245.45 ($263.92).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

