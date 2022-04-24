Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.22.

Several analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 11,373,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,334,059. Vroom has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Vroom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vroom by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 117,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vroom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.