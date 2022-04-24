Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $6,731.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002420 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,959,262 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

