Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $133,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $435.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

