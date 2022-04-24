Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Lowered by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.3% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK remained flat at $$24.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

