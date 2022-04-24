Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEJO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

