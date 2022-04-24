Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

LYB traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. 2,313,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,104. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after buying an additional 140,715 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

