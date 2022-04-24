Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDOFF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDOFF opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.