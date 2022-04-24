Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDO. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.04.

TSE WDO opened at C$13.48 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Insiders sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363 in the last three months.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

