Wilder World (WILD) Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (WILD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $93.86 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

