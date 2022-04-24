Wolves of Wall Street Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $160,714.66 and approximately $939.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.35 or 0.00043851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00033654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00103356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,264 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.