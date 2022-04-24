Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 2,986 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,664. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.