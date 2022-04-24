Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 536 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $445.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.41 and its 200 day moving average is $385.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

