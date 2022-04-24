Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 34,376 Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 59,388 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 1,119,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,143. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $464.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

